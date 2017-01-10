Daily Mail puts spotlight on Pateley Bridge's winning ways

Pateley Bridge is once again making the news in another boost for its national profile.

The ripple effects of the Dale’s triumph in the Great British High Street Awards are already been felt in terms of national publicity for the Dales.

The main photograph on the property page in last Friday’s Daily Mail was of Pateley Bridge High Street.

And, under the heading “the revamps that have breathed new life into our high streets”, the article ends by saying the following about North Yorkshire's rural jewel in the crown:

“With house prices up seven per cent on last year, like all the other winners, Pateley Bridge is proof that a High Street is far more than a retailing centre - it is the shop window for the culture and character of local life.”

This year’s Great British High Street competition attracted 900 entries nationwide with a record-breaking number of votes cast by the public.

Winners in each category get a share of prize pot worth £100,000 and also receive expert training from Google’s digital taskforce for shops, bars and restaurants and a trip to Twitter UK’s London office to boost their social media skills.