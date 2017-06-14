Cyclist in collision with car near Harrogate's Pine Marten

Motorists are being urged to avoid the top end of Otley Road in Harrogate after a collision involving a car and a cyclist.

Police were called to the scene by the Pine Marten on Otley Road at 9.06am today, June 14.

One ambulance was sent to the incident and paramedics are still on site treating the cyclist. It is not yet known how serious the injuries are.

Traffic is still moving through the area but is being guided by police officers and contractors involved in roadworks along the stretch of road.