On September 28 the Odeon Cinema in Harrogate will 80-years-old.

Widely regarded as a architectural masterpiece, it is a grade II listed building and one of the few original custom-built art decor style Odeon cinemas still operating since the chain was founded by Oscar Deutsch.

Visible in the night sky with its neon ouline and its tall slender Art Deco fin, the Harrogate Odeon was one of 258 opened in the 11 years from 1930 to 1941 before Deutsch passed away.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, this Harrogate cinema will be hosting a fun day on Saturday, October 1 to mark this milesstone where all tickets will be £5.

The party will also include face painting , tombola, raffle, cake stall and more with all proceeds for these going to the Odeon's charity MIND.

The Odeon Harrogate has seen a lot of changes over the years, starting off as a single screen auditorium holding 1,674 seats, tripling in 1972, quadrupling in 1989 and final splitting the circle to make five screens in 2001.

Most recently, it underwent a series of improvements include installing leather seating and more leg room in screen three just weeks before the launch of a new five-screen Everyman in Harrogate, its first rival for decades.

Originally designed by English architect Harold "Harry" Weedon, the Harrogate Odeon is still the town's biggest cinema by far and can boast a proud history.

In 1996 in featured on the Royal Mail first day cover celebrating 100 years of cinema, and has been used a few time by Yorkshire televisions Emmerdale series, and also was use as a back drop for Yorkshire TV’s remake of The Hiding Of Ann Frank.

All ex-employees have also had an invitation to pop in at the Harrogate Oden throughout the day of September 28 to catch up with old colleagues, have a chat and a coffee and remember all the fun times of the past.