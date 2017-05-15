Curry House of the Year 2017 - nominate your favourite

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with more than 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK, everyone has their favourite.

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry.

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of the Harrogate Advertiser series Curry House of the Year 2017.

01 Ali Raj, Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate

02 Balti House, Kirkgate, Ripon

03 Bengal Brasserie, Victoria Court, Wetherby

04 Bengal Cuisine, High Street, Pateley Bridge

05 Bengal Lounge, High Street, Wetherby

06 Cardamom Black, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

07 Jinnah Restaurant, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

08 Kinara Tandoori Restaurant, Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate

09 Mango, Bank Street, Wetherby

10 Shalimar, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

11 Sonali, Bridge Street, Tadcaster

12 Spice Merchant, Castlegate, Knaresborough

13 Starbeck Tandoori, High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate

14 Sunar Bangla, Station Road, Church Fenton, Tadcaster

15 Zolsha Restaurant, High Street, Knaresborough

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon printed in the Advertiser series on Thursday, May 18 back to us, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.

Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.