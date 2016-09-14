Crufts qualifying show heads for town

Rare British and Irish native dog breeds will be among the 6,000 plus dogs which will descend on Wetherby Racecourse from September 29 to October 2 for the popular Driffield Championship Dog Show.

The show will see more than 200 breeds and their owners from all over the British Isles and beyond compete in a bid to qualify for the world’s biggest dog show, Crufts, which will be held at the NEC in Birmingham next March.

Martin Freeman, Secretary of the show, said: “Ours is one of the biggest dog shows in the UK, so naturally we are very proud of that fact.

“The show is very popular with visitors and brings thousands of dog lovers to the area each year. We are expecting this year’s show to be bigger and better than ever.

“The show is a huge celebration of man’s best friend and visitors will get to meet lots of wonderful dogs throughout the weekend, find out more about dog showing and the various activities they can get involved in with their own dog, and browse the many dog products on the trade stands.

“Anyone thinking about getting a pedigree dog can come along and research their favourite breeds, as well as some of the lesser known breeds they may not even have heard of, and take the opportunity to meet the dogs themselves, which is definitely a favourite with families.”

The pedigree dogs taking part will be judged on a number of factors in the ring, including temperament and that they are fit, healthy and happy dogs that are good examples of their breed, as they compete for the ultimate ‘Best in Show’ prize.

The show is one of the largest gatherings of dogs in the UK and will see rare native British and Irish breeds competing, such as the Curly Coated Retriever, Lancashire Heeler, Otterhound, Gordon Setter and Field Spaniel.

Thursday September 29 will see the Working and Pastoral breeds competing, followed by the Gundog breeds on Friday 30, the Hound and Terrier breeds on Saturday October 1 and the Toy and Utilty breeds on Sunday 2. Sunday also sees the climax of the competition – Best in Show.

The show enables dogs to qualify for next year’s Crufts. Admission is £5.