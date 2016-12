The return of the pilgrimage from Ripon Cathedral to Fountains Abbey drew crowds on Boxing Day.

They braved the cold to join the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson for the event.

The traditional pilgrimage, which was cancelled in the wake of flooding last year, was preceded by a Eucharist before a band played as the crowd sang carols upon arrival at Fountains.

See more pictures in this week's newspapers.