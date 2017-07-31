Crowd-funded urban beach opens in Knaresborough soon

Thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign, the magic and atmosphere of a family visit to the beach will be arriving in Knaresborough this weekend when Henshaws Urban Beach returns as part of this year's feva festival.

Everyone is invited to join the Urban Beach Opening Party from 1pm this Sunday, August 6 at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre near Bond End.

The beach will then be open every day from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.

There was a real danger earlier in the year that this family-friendly high point of the town's annual feva arts festival would bite the dust - or sand, rather.

But Harrogate/Knaresborough charity Henshaws, which hosts the beach and various live entertainments each August at its arts and crafts centre near Bond End - appealed to the public for their help.

The response of the local community was phenomenal from both the public and local businesses, inclusing Knaresborough firm NM Group, who generously made a donation of £1,600.

And now the beach is back!

For the duration of feva festival, Henshaws, a local charity that supports disabled people in Yorkshire to achieve their ambitions and go beyond expectations, will also be offering some fantastic live music.

Friday, August 18 at 7.30pm will see celebrated gypsy folk rock band Holy Moly and the Crackers kicking up a musical storm. This is a ticketed event.

There will also be a special session of popular acoustic music event Circle Live, moving from its usual home at Harrogate Theatre to Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre.

Other entertainment on offer includes theatre groups such as Memory Box and Practically Theatre; crafting with Painting Pots; and a family quiz and fancy dress parade.

Maria Dawbarn, centre manager at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre said: “The beach is the number one thing to do here in Knaresborough this summer, with activities every day to keep children -and parents - entertained and happy.”

Visitors will also be able to sample a selection of delicious treats and refreshments including wood-fired pizzas, a “pop up” gourmet burger stand and an ice cream parlour.

Henshaws café will also be serving food and drink and selling picnics to enjoy on the sand.