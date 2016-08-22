Violins and power tools stolen during Harrogate burlgary

A number of power tools and violins were stolen during a burglary on Woodlands Road last week.

The burglary happened between 10pm and 10am on August 18 at a home on Woodlands Road.

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses and information following the burglary to identify any potential offenders.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Laura Wright.

You can also email laura.wright0118@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-18082016-0402.