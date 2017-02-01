Three Syrian men seen jumping from back of lorry at Wetherby A1 services

Police are searching for three men of "Syrian ethnicity" who were seen jumping from the back of a lorry at Wetherby services this morning.

A member of the public called police at around 11.10am (Wednesday, February 1) after spotting three men jumping from the back of the lorry.

The men were seen jumping from the lorry at Wetherby A1 services before running off towards Ingman Thorpe Hall.

Police have recovered a bag from the scene with two of the men also seen wearing back packs. Officers continue to search for the men.