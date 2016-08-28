Teenager dies after taking drugs at Leeds Festival

A 17-year-old has died after taking drugs at Leeds Festival.

The teenager, who was from the Greater Manchester area, underwent emergency treatment in hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Police were first alerted by staff from Leeds Festival shortly after 4.45pm.

The boy had been taken to St James’ Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

As two teenagers remain in custody on suspicion of drugs offences, the police have warned other festivalgoers against taking drugs.

Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Keith Gilert, said: “Our thoughts are naturally with the family of the young man at this time. They were made aware of the incident by officers as soon as possible and were assisted to attend the hospital as quickly as possible. We will continue to support them through this difficult time.

“I would though like to take this opportunity to remind anyone attending the Festival that there is no safe way to take drugs. Taking any illegal drug carries a risk to health and we would always advise people against it, but I would ask that people are particularly conscious of the risks following this young man’s death.”

Investigations into his death and how he got the drugs are ongoing.

Early enquiries have indicated that he took the drugs immediately before collapsing.

Two 17-year-olds, also from the Greater Manchester area have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in custody.

A report will be sent to the Coroner in due course.

Chf Supt Gilert added: “In partnership with the organisers, Festival Republic, we will continue to take action against those who risk the lives of others by supplying drugs.”

“Anyone who has any concerns for either themselves or others at the Festival should contact Festival site or security staff or seek medical assistance.”