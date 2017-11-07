Teenage boys from Leeds in police car-chase following Harrogate burglaries

Three 16-year-old boys from Leeds are in police custody following a number of overnight burglaries in Harrogate.

Police were called at half past midnight in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday November 7, to reports of a burglary in Hawes Road, just off Rydal Road.

While officers were at the scene, a further call was received about suspicious activity in Leyland Road, a residential street off Knaresborough Road.

On arrival, officers discovered another house had been broken into and a car had been stolen.

Officers arrested one suspect at the scene following a short foot chase, while two other suspects were arrested after officers tracked the stolen vehicle they were in and pursued it along the A61 towards Leeds.

Acting Inspector of Harrogate Police, Paul Cording, tweeted a picture of the police car which was left damaged following the tactical pursuit.

Officers brought the car to a stop in the West Yorkshire area where the pair were arrested. Now, all three remain in police custody for questioning.

One suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, failing to stop for the police, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and a licence offence.

Another was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent while the third was arrested on suspicion of burglary.