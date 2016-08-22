Stolen VW driver charged after high-speed Harrogate to Wetherby police chase

The driver of a stolen VW Golf who tried to evade officers during a dramatic high speed police chase through Harrogate last week, has been remanded in custody.

Police tracked the stolen car on CCTV after it failed to stop for officers in Starbeck on Thursday, August 18.

Culmination of high-speed police chase in Wetherby - image from NYP Road Crime Team

The driver of the VW Golf raced away from officers past the Empress Roundabout and down Wetherby Road before heading to Harewood.

Officers chased the stolen car through Spofforth before it was dramatically cornered on Bank Street in Wetherby.

The driver of the car, a 26-year-old man from Leeds, was wanted for two counts of burglary, one count of serious assault and for recall to prison.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and dangerous driving. He appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 20, and was remanded in custody.

A 45-year-old woman from Wetherby and a 46-year-old man from Leeds were also arrested but were later released without charge.