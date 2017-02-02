Search continues for three men seen jumping from lorry at Wetherby A1 services

Police are continuing to search for three men who were seen jumping off the back of a lorry at the A1 services in Wetherby yesterday.

A member of the public rang police at around 11.10am on Wednesday, February 1, and said they had seen three men of "Syrian enthnicity" jumping from the lorry.

The men, who then ran off towards Ingman Thorpe Hall, were described as slim and wearing dark winter clothing, dark hats and backpacks.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward, or who sees anyone matching the description acting suspiciously, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12170018015.