Ripon man released on bail following incident at Wormald Green pub

A man in his 40's from Ripon has been arrested and released on bail following an incident at a pub in Wormald Green.

Police were called to the scene on Wednesday August 31 at around 5pm.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A man in his 40's from the Ripon area was arrested following an incident at The George Pub at Wormald Green. He has since been released on bail while investigations continue."

More on this to follow. Keep updated on the Harrogate Advertiser website.