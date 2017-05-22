Ripon man handed fine and restraining order for assault

A Ripon man was handed a community order, a restraining order and fined by Harrogate Magistrates after he was found guilty of two counts of assault.

Richard Sutcliffe, 51, of Galphay, Ripon, appeared in court on May 18 for two counts of assault by beating.

He was given a 12-month community order, fined £307 and made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victims and one other person by any means including via social media.

He was also barred from entering Bentham, North Yorkshire and Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £620.

Sutcliffe pleaded not guilty at a previous hearing in December 2016 but was found guilty in April this year.

The assaults took place in Galphay.