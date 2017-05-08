Quad bike security warning after thefts from North Yorkshire farms

Police are urging quad bike owners to review their security arrangements after a series of thefts from farms in North Yorkshire.

A red Honda Foreman 250 quad bike was stolen from an outbuilding at a farm in Castleton some time between 12.15am and 8am on Thursday.

The following morning, a red Honda 500 quad bike was stolen from a farm near Brimham Rocks Road in Nidderdale between 6.30am and 8.30am.

Police are particularly keen to identify a red panel van, which was described as ex-Parcel Force.

It had been parked in the layby opposite Brimham Hall Farm during the days leading up to this crime.

PCSO Sally Breen, of North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce, said: "I am urging anyone who owns a quad bike – and particularly if they live in a rural area – to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are left safe and secure.

"It's much better to spend a bit of time and money now on better security than to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your vehicle stolen. Members of the public act as our eyes and ears in rural areas, and so if you are aware of any suspicious activity, don’t hesitate to contact us, and we will take action."

Quad bikes and all-terrain vehicles are among the items most likely to be stolen in rural areas.

In light of the recent thefts, police are urging owners to:

• Park as close to your premises as possible, ideally in a locked garage or well-lit open space, preferably out of sight from nearby roads

• Remove keys when not in use, and do not leave them near the vehicle

• Fit wheel clamps and/or locking posts, and consider an alarm

• Mark or customise your vehicle so it is easily identifiable

• Consider fitting tracking devices for high-value vehicles

• Keep a record of all vehicles, including photographs and serial numbers

North Yorkshire Police are also continuing to urge people in rural areas to be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police, as part of its Call It In campaign.

Even if it doesn’t need an immediate response, every piece of information helps officers build up a picture and could prove vital in bringing criminals to justice.

Anyone with information about either of the recent thefts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police using the 101 non-emergency number, choose option 1 and be ready to quote reference 12170076245 (Castleton) or 12170076952 (Nidderdale).