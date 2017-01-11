Police seek suspected Harrogate woman after York shop thefts

CCTV images of a woman believed to be from the Harrogate area have been released by police in York after hundreds of pounds worth of goods were stolen from two shops.

Police in the city issued CCTV images of four people they want to speak to in connection with theft from two shops on Clifton Moor.

On 14 November 2016, two digital alarm clocks worth £230 in total, were stolen from Maplins, and on the same day, £440 worth of goods were stolen from Smyth’s store.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the four people - one woman and three men - shown in the images.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Alastair Foy or email Alastair.foy@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Three men were also caught on CCTV images with the woman who is believed to be from the Harrogate area.

Please quote reference 12160208358 when passing on information.

