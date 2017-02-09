Police issue warning to residents after spate of burglaries across Ripon

Police have warned Ripon residents to stay vigilant and secure their properties after a spate of thefts across the city.

Since October 2016, there have been 34 incidents of shed theft within the city, including nine in January alone.

Enquiries are ongoing, but police are asking people to take extra steps to secure their sheds, garages and outbuildings

PCSO Donna-Lise Taylor, of Ripon Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Although North Yorkshire is a very safe place, opportunist thieves will take any chance they can to steal property.

"I’m asking everyone in Ripon to be vigilant, to take a few minutes to check that their security is up to scratch."

PCSO Taylor issued a list of guidelines to help residents to keep their properties secure.

• Make sure shed doors are strong and padlocked, and fix grilles or mesh to any windows.

• Ensure gates and fences are well maintained, and consider installing low-energy security lights and using gravel on paths to warn of people approaching.

• Secure items inside sheds by locking together or using a ground anchor, and property mark all items – marked property is more difficult to dispose of and will deter an opportunist thief.

• Register all valuable items via the Immobilise website.

• Sign up to North Yorkshire Community Messaging, so we can keep you warned and informed about any further incidents in your area.

• If you see anything suspicious, contact police on 101.