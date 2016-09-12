Police investigation after televisions stolen during Station View burglary

Police have launched an investigation after a Station View home was burgled on September 1.

Thieves broke into the Starbeck home before stealing three televisions on Thursday, September 1.

Police have launched an investigation into the burglary and have requested the public's help to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident, in particular any information over suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Amy Coverdale . You can also email amy.coverdale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference 12160158792.