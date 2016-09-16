Man stole Victoria’s Secret Body Mist from Superdrug - Harrogate Magistrates Court round-up

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on September 6.

Matthew Aaron Yare, 34, of 36 Avenue Grove, Harrogate, was given a two-year conditional discharge for stealing two bottles of Victoria’s Secret Body Mist worth £19.98 from Superdrug in Cambridge Street, and for possession of crack cocaine. Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £20 and ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

Christian Blair, 42, of 2 Castlerigg Close, Whitehaven, Cumbria, was fined £500 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Ripley Road, Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £50 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months, to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of an approved course. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without due care and attention.

Jonathon Mark Bowers, 55, of Greystones, Darley, was fined £200 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for three years.

Tony Martin, 36, of 4 Council House, Common Road, Brierley, Barnsley, was given a 12-week prison sentence for driving while disqualified on the A61 at Harewood. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. A consecutive one-week sentence was imposed for failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance or failing to give a specimen of breath, but he was disqualified from driving for three years and 42 days.

Joe David McKenna, 25, of 7 Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for stealing groceries from Marks & Spencer at Beech Avenue Business Park. He was ordered to pay compensation of £24.58.

Max Charlie Mills, 22, of 8 Olive Walk, Harrogate, was given a one-year community order for assaulting a man by beating him, and for damaging a UPVC door and a Hyundai Coupe belonging to the same man. He was made subject to a 12-week curfew and ordered to pay compensation of £300, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Karen Raistrick, 50, of 6 Whyment Close, Morley, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for two years for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Beckwith Road. She was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. She was disqualified from driving for five years.

Thomas Daniel Sayles, 30, of 5 Hambleton Road, Harrogate, was fined £50 for driving while under the influence of cocaine on Duchy Road. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.