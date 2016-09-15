Man stole 24 packs of rump steak - latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 30.

Ryan Michael Mulvaney, 41, of 44 Station View, Harrogate, was given a one-year community order for handling stolen goods, namely an HSBC bank card belonging to a woman, and committing nine acts of fraud by attempting to use it at shops and cafes in Harrogate and Knaresborough. He also stole a Tupperware lunchbox from a man in Kirkgate, Knaresborough. He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and have treatment for drug dependency, as well as paying compensation of £115.35, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. For stealing seven packs of rump steak from McColls in King Edward’s Drive and a further 17 packs of rump steak from One Stop Community Stores in Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, he was ordered to pay compensation of £28 and £51 respectively.

Alistair Mark Burrell, 47, of 60 Eleanor Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, assaulting a man by beating him, and breaching a restraining order by contacting the victim. Magistrates imposed a 12-week curfew and a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £630.

Paul Foster, 31, of 11 Rede Avenue, Hebburn, South Tyneside, was fined £415 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on the A658 at Knaresborough. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £41 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by three months on completion of an approved course. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance. A previous sentence for the offence was set aside.