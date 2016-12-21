Man left in hospital after early morning Cambridge Street brawl

A man was left needing hospital treatment after a brawl broke out in Harrogate town centre in the early hours of Monday, December 19.

A group of young men were seen fighting with another man at around 3am on Cambridge Street with one of the men suffering minor injuries.

He was taken to Harrogate Hospital for treatment and was discharged later that day.

Police arrested two men following the fight who were later bailed, but officers believe more were involved.

An investigation has now been launched into the brawl and police have requested the public's assistance to help determine the full circumstances.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anybody who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Dave Ridler or email david.ridler@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12160227646