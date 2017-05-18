Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court: Man stole two chocolate hampers from Hotel Chocolat

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on May 9

Nathan Alexis Wilsher, 31, of Mount Street, Harrogate, was ordered to pay compensation of £70 for stealing two chocolate hampers from Hotel Chocolat in James Street.

Gediminas Grusas, 29, of Rogers Avenue, Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire, was given a 12-month community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol and while disqualified on the A1(M) at Boroughbridge, and obstructing a police officer at Harrogate Police Station. He was ordered to complete a drink-impaired drivers programme and to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and disqualified him from driving for 40 months, to be reduced by 40 weeks on completion of an approved course. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Blake John Hassall, 22, of Hanover Street West, York, was fined £169 for possession of cannabis in a lay-by on the A59 at Kirk Hammerton. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

Timothy Linford, 21, of Woodbine Terrace, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for taking a red Vauxhall Combi van without the owner’s consent. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without an appropriate licence and without insurance. Six points were added to his licence.

Heather Charlotte McNally, 24, of Crab Lane, Harrogate, was given a nine-month community order for causing £526 of damage to a car in Grosvenor Road, and assaulting the woman who owned it by beating her. She was ordered to pay compensation of £200 and to complete nine months’ treatment for alcohol dependency.

Christopher Stevens, 31, of Rowan Close, Harrogate, was fined £345 for stealing cash and scratch cards from Tesco Express in High Street, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £491.28, a victim surcharge of £35 and costs of £85.

Harriet Nicole Taylor, 21, of Mowbray Drive, York, was given a 12-month community order for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, which the court found were racially motivated, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Airline Taxis in East Parade, Harrogate, and resisting a police officer. She was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for driving while under the influence of alcohol on a separate occasion in Farnham Lane, Farnham, Knaresborough, but she was disqualified from driving for 16 months, to be reduced by 16 weeks on completion of an approved course.

George Alexander Sweeting-Massey, 21, of Trefoil Drive, Killinghall, was fined £253 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Kings Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Susan Townend, 55, of Back Lane, Copt Hewick, was given a 12-month community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Winksley. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. She was disqualified from driving for 26 months, to be reduced by 26 weeks on completion of an approved course.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on May 4

Toby Boyes, 21, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a one-month community order and curfew for three counts of theft and one of criminal damage. He had damaged bottled wine, beer and soft drinks belonging to Tesco Express in Harrogate, and stolen a bottle of Blossom Hill rosé wine from the same shop. He had also stolen two 70cl bottles of Jack Daniels from Sainsbury’s, and a crate of Stella Artois from One Stop in Knaresborough Road. He was ordered to pay compensation of £1.89 for the wine, £40 for the Jack Daniels and £10 for the Stella Artois, and a victim surcharge of £45.

Philip Darren Marshall, 26, of Walworth Avenue, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing a wallet containing cards and cash to the value of around £80. He was ordered to pay £80 compensation, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Dale Plant, 30, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a six-month community order for stealing four chocolate bars from Dragon Service Station in Skipton Road and stealing food and toiletries from the One Stop Shop in Crab Lane, while subject to a previous conditional discharge for theft. He was ordered to complete six months’ treatment for drug dependency and to pay a victim surcharge of £85, and compensation of £56.50 to the One Stop Shop.

Shane Shoesmith, 23, of Bondgate, Green Lane, Ripon, was fined £76 for being drunk and disorderly at the read of Wetherspoons in The Ginnel, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Keeley Danielle Clark, 24, of Eleanor Drive, Harrogate, was fined £40 for assaulting a woman by beating her at High Harrogate Working Men’s Club. She was made subject to a restraining order preventing her from contacting the victim and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Charlie James McLachlan, 20, of Durham Way, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for two counts of assaulting a woman by beating her, in Montpellier Parade and Montpellier Hill on the same date. He was made subject to a four-week curfew. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Andrew Michael Keogh, 28, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a 14-day prison sentence for failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison.

Angela Sandals, 61, of Hurstleigh Terrace, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for stealing money from Miss Mollies Pet Rescue. She was ordered to pay compensation of £80, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85, and to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

Nicole Louise Sencier, 34, of Charlton Grove, Knaresborough, was ordered to pay compensation of £1,502.96 for damaging a window and reception desk in Westgate, Ripon.