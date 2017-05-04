Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court: Man stole Armani perfume from Superdrug

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on April 25
Colin Carl Ken Bradley, 30, of Dene Place, Harrogate, was fined £120 for possession of a wooden-handled, fixed-bladed knife in Stanhope Drive, and possession of cocaine. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and magistrates instructed that the knife and drugs be forfeited and destroyed.
Robert William Walkden, 27, of Devonshire Place, Harrogate, was fined £315 for damaging a front door in Forest Lane. He was ordered to pay compensation of £300, a victim surcharge of £31 and costs of £85.
Nick Hall, 27, of Church Mews, Boroughbridge, was fined £870 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Whixley. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £87 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months, to be reduced by 22 weeks on completion of an approved course.
Sean Gary Deeming, 26, of Eleanor Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a woman by beating her. He was ordered to complete 99 hours of unpaid work and to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £500. He was made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.
Lee James Latham, 19, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given an eight-week community order and curfew for stealing Armani Diamond perfume worth £35 from Superdrug in Cambridge Road, Harrogate, while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous theft. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.
Adrian Dorian Mocanu, 29, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, Leeds, was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months for three counts of theft and one of going equipped for theft, in Harrogate. Jointly with another, he stole a beige jacket worth £70 from Topman, an Adidas tracksuit worth £58 from Sports Direct, and two jackets worth £74.98 from H&M, and was found in possession of pliers in the Winter Gardens in Parliament Street. He was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.
Mariana Mocanu, 29, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, Leeds, was given a 12-month community order for three counts of theft and one of going equipped for theft, in Harrogate. Jointly with another, she stole a beige jacket worth £70 from Topman, an Adidas tracksuit worth £58 from Sports Direct, and two jackets worth £74.98 from H&M, and was found in possession of pliers in the Winter Gardens in Parliament Street. She was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.
The following were dealt with on April 21
The following were dealt with for non-payment of council tax: Emma Hobson, of Trafalgar Court, Trafalgar Road, Harrogate, was ordered to pay £1,841.09 or in default serve 30 days suspended; John Lishman, of Euclid Avenue, Harrogate, £2,197.34 or 30 days suspended; Matthew Brown, of Park Street, Ripon, £1,643.88 or 30 days suspended.
Geoffrey Palmer, 56, of Highfield Road, Keighley, was fined £175 for driving a goods vehicle which exceeded the maximum permitted gross laden weight on the B6161 Otley Road in Killinghall. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.
Marcus John Sowerby, 22, of East Shaws, Westwick, Barnard Castle, was fined £256 for driving a goods vehicle which exceeded the maximum permitted gross laden weight on the B6161 Otley Road in Killinghall. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £142.75.
The following were dealt with on April 20
Nigel David Green, 37, of Bilton Close, Harrogate, was given a six-month community order for four counts of theft. He attempted to steal three Fiskars Anvil Loppers worth £114 from B&Q in Oak Beck Retail Park, stole meat worth £27 and £11.75 on two consecutive dates from Sainsbury’s in Leeds Road, Harrogate, and stole alcohol worth £520.90 from Morrisons in Harrogate Road, Ripon. He was ordered to complete six months’ treatment for alcohol dependency and to pay a victim surcharge of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance, but six points were added to his licence.
Taylor Juston Frederick Beattie, 18, of Cranbrook View, Pudsey, Leeds, was given a two-year community order for assaulting two men in Valley Gardens, Harrogate, by beating them, while he was subject to a previous community order imposed for assaulting a woman in Cheltenham Parade. He was ordered to complete 65 hours of unpaid work and to pay compensation of £50 and costs of £250.
Andrew Robert McDonald, 48, of Holmefield Road, Ripon, was fined £125 for assaulting a man by beating him, in Wetherspoons, Market Place, Ripon. He was ordered to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £620.
The following were dealt with on April 18
William Alexander Clough, 22, of Arthurs Close, Harrogate, was fined £246 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Cambridge Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months, to be reduced by 22 weeks on completion of an approved course.
Phillip Wickenden, 37, of Church Lane, Hampsthwaite, was fined £1,332 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Cornwall Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £133 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months, to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of an approved course.
Joshua Lewis Kilner, 18, of East Parade, Harrogate, was given a 12-momth conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in Oxford Street, Harrogate. He must pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.
Steven Christopher Sunter, 28, of Swinburne Close, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Skipton Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete a Drink Impaired Drivers programme and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months, to be reduced by 24 weeks on completion of an approved course.
