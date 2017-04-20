Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court: Man damaged pay and display parking machine at Asda

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on April 11

Fraser Sinclair Hill, 44, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, was given a six-month community order for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, in Bower Street, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete six months’ treatment for alcohol dependency and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was fined £40.

Ramaswami Kumar, 74, of Aspin Park Crescent, Knaresborough, was fined £512 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Leadhall Lane, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months, to be reduced by 40 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Vincent Damion Rooney, 52, of Kennion Court, Harrogate, was fined £80 for possession of cannabis. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

Amanda Jane Swan, 36, of Claro Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £50 for being drunk and disorderly. She was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Kevin Finnigan, 34, of Norwich Drive, Harrogate, was fined £30 for possession of cocaine. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30. Magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed. For obstructing a police officer, he was fined a further £60.

Adrian Geoffrey Inman, 52, of no fixed address, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for three counts of theft in Harrogate town centre. He stole two bottles of wine from Tesco Express in Cambridge Road, then a further two bottles of wine the following day from the same shop, and a bottle of whisky from Marks and Spencer in Cambridge Street the next day. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85, along with compensation of £15 and £14 to Tesco, and £24 to M&S.

Jamie Lee Buck, 21, of Devonshire Place, Harrogate, was given a six-month conditional discharge for stealing DVDs from HMV in Harrogate, He was ordered to pay compensation of £45.97 and costs of £85.

Stefan Grigoras, 23, of Bayswater Crescent, Harehills, Leeds, was given a 12-month community order for stealing three hot water cylinders and two boxes of brass and copper from a property in Beckwith Crescent, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Monique Shiels, 21, of Aismunderby Road, Ripon, was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months after failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence imposed at York Crown Court. She was ordered to pay costs of £40 and to participate in Motivational Sessions. The programme requirement and rehabilitation activity of the previous order were to continue.

Dominic James Cox, 32, of Laburnum Place, Apperley Bridge, Bradford, was fined £250 for driving while under the influence of drugs on the A658 at Follifoot. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £300, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The following were dealt with on April 6

Matthew David Waddington, 35, of Grainger Row, Low Mill estate, Ripon, was ordered to pay costs of £40 after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order imposed by magistrates for theft from Boots the Chemist in Market Place, Ripon. The previous community order was revoked and magistrates imposed a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Anne Patricia Sutton, 58, of Bewerley Park Centre, Pateley Bridge, was fined £300 for failing to stop after an accident on Park Road, Pateley Bridge. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and six points were added to her licence. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without due care and attention.

Christopher Rowland Penny, 36, of Robert Street, Harrogate, was given a four-week prison sentence, consecutive to a previous sentence imposed by Northallerton magistrates, for stealing a Carrera mountain bike on Bilton Lane, Harrogate. A further four-week sentence, consecutive to the existing sentence, was imposed for possessing a pair of bolt croppers for use in theft. Magistrates also imposed a concurrent two-week sentence for stealing a 70cl bottle of Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey worth £19 from the Co-op in Jenny Field Drive. He was ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £115 for the bike theft and £85 for the whiskey.

Pawel Ogonek, 39, of Third Avenue, Wetherby, was given a six-week sentence, consecutive to a previous sentence imposed by Leeds magistrates, for damaging a pay and display parking machine at Asda in Bower Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay compensation of £950.21. Magistrates ordered that a hammer used in the crime be forfeited and destroyed.

James Steven French, 21, of Yarburgh Way, York, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a woman by beating her, damaging six spindles on a staircase at a property in Whixley, and possession of cannabis at Harrogate Police Station. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was instructed to complete 40 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates ordered that the cannabis be forfeited and destroyed.

Sharon Pickup, 34, of Fairfax Avenue, Harrogate, was given a two-year conditional discharge for harassing a woman in December 2016 by making unsolicited calls, text and emails causing harassment, alarm or distress. She was made subject to a restraining order preventing her from contacting the victim and two other women, or going within 200 metres of a property in Wetherby. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

The following were dealt with on April 5

Stephen Paul Cattanach, 41, of no fixed address, was given a 10-week prison sentence for assaulting a police officer at Harrogate Police Station. He must pay a victim surcharge of £115. A concurrent 10-week sentence was imposed for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence in Cambridge Road, Harrogate. No separate penalty was imposed for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on a separate occasion in Swan Road, Harrogate.