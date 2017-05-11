Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on May 2

Jacque Luke Dicken, 20, of Westgate, Guisborough, Cleveland, was given a three-year community order for recording a person in a private act without consent at the Crab and Lobster in Asenby, Thirsk. He was ordered to complete a sex offender group programme and was made subject to a five-year restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £85 and was put on the sex offenders’ register for five years.

Declan Paul Reynolds, 26, of Alexandra Road, Pudsey, Leeds, was fined £253 for driving while under the influence of alcohol at Castle Street, Spofforth. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months, to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of an approved course. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without due care and attention.

Adam James Stephenson, 34, of Robert Street, Harrogate, was fined £40 for being drunk and disorderly in Oxford Street, Harrogate, while subject to a conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

Alexander Ross Taylor, 26, of Robert Street, Harrogate, was given a one-year community order for possession of cannabis in Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete six months’ treatment for drug dependency and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on April 27

Justin Barrett, 44, of Ripon Road, Wormald Green, was fined £100 for exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the A19 at Borrowby. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and three points were added to his licence.

Robert Peter Clawson, 42, of Harewood Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months for driving while under the influence of alcohol at Cornwall Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to complete nine months’ treatment for alcohol dependency and to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £150. He was disqualified from driving for four years.

Heather Louise Watson-Sparrow, 28, of Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a police officer. She was ordered to complete three months’ treatment for alcohol dependency and to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Peter Bielby, 28, of Blossomgate, Ripon, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for causing £400 of damage to four tyres at a farm on Boroughbridge Road, Ferrensby. He was ordered to pay compensation of £330 and a victim surcharge of £20, and was made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the owner of the tyres.

The following were dealt with on April 25

James Dean, 51, of Carlton Lane, Yeadon, was fined £500 for refusing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of a driving offence at Rudding Holiday Park, Follifoot. He must pay a victim surcharge of £50 and £85 costs. Ten points were added to his licence.

Mark Anthony Ogilvie, 47, of no fixed address, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 16 months, to be reduced by 16 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Rebecca Kate Lupton, 19, of High Street, Whixley, was fined £120 for permitting another person to use a motor vehicle without insurance. She was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30, and eight points were added to her licence. No separate penalty was imposed for permitting another person to drive without a licence.