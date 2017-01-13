Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on January 4:

Justin Charles Saltmer, 43, of Cathedral Court, Ripon, was fined £310 for damaging a mobile phone belonging to a woman. He must pay a victim surcharge of £31, costs of £85.

The following were dealt on January 3:

Sam Harrison, 28, of Bedale Road, Scotton, Catterick Garrison, was fined £200 for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards two women in Bower Road, Harrogate, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for causing £1,000 of damage to a VW Polo belonging to one of the women, but he was ordered to pay compensation of £803.15.

Nathan Clifford Miller, 51, of Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for producing a cannabis plant at his home address. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85, and magistrates ordered that the plant be forfeited and destroyed.

Alexander Ndoro, 37, of Glovers Crescent, Ripon, was given a one-year community order for driving while disqualified on Littlethorpe Road, Ripon. He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 52 months. For driving without insurance, he was fined £200.

Joshua James Skaife, 26, of Norwich Drive, Harrogate, was fined £210 for possession of cocaine in Knaresborough Road. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

Jessica Lauren Fletcher, 22, of Riverside Way, Leeds, was given a 12-month community order for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Leeds Road, Pannal. She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. She was disqualified from driving for 24 months, to be reduced by 168 days on completion of an approved course.

Pawel Ogonek, 38, of Third Avenue, Wetherby, was given a 12-month community order for failing to give a specimen of blood when suspected of a road traffic offence at Harrogate Police Station, and for failing to surrender to custody at Harrogate Magistrates Court. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. Further costs of £85 were imposed for failing to give a specimen of breath when suspected of a road traffic offence in Leeds.

Lee Matthew Thomas, 30, of Calf Close, Haxby, York, was given a 12-month community order for driving on the A59 at Knaresborough while disqualified, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, obstructing a police officer, and possession of MDMA. He was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months. Magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Michael Anthony Uttley, 62, of Sovereign Park, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a man in North Park Road by beating him. He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and to pay compensation of £100, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. He was made subject to a restraining order preventing him from contacting the victim.