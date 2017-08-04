Jail for drink and drug driver from Pontefract who caused death of Harrogate police worker

A man who caused the death of a woman after driving at double the speed limit through a red light while intoxicated with alcohol and cannabis has been jailed for more than five years.

Simeon Denny, 29, from Pontefract, was nearly twice over the legal drinking limit when the BMW 1 series he was driving at the junction of Otley Road and Cold Bath Road in Harrogate collided into a Ford Fiesta at 7am on August 14, 2016.

Fifty-year-old Carol Jones, who was travelling to work at Harrogate Police Station, died instantly when her car was struck side-on.

Denny today pleaded guilty at York Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the prescribed limit for both alcohol and cannabis and was sentenced to five years and nine months imprisonment. He was also banned from the roads for six-and-a-half-years.

Through detailed investigation conducted by the North Yorkshire Police Major Collision Investigation Team, officers found that Denny did not make any attempt to brake before the collision, resulting in him hitting Mrs Jones' vehicle at a speed of 60mph.

Following the collision, alcohol and drug tests were carried out which found Denny to be nearly twice the legal limit for alcohol and over the legal limit for cannabis, police said.

Investigation leader TC Zoe Billings, of the Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “This was a truly shocking and horrendous collision, which resulted in an innocent woman losing her life.

"Carol Jones was simply driving to work that morning and passing through a green light, when Denny struck her vehicle with such force that she very sadly died behind the wheel.

“Denny’s dangerous and irresponsible driving and selfish actions have devastated a family and caused so much heartache.

"It’s hard to comprehend how someone could be so reckless and foolish to drive through a red light at double the speed limit whilst under the influence of drink and drugs.

"I hope the length of the sentence given to him today sends a stark warning to anyone who chooses to drink or drug drive or drive dangerously and risk the lives of others on the roads.”

Chief Constable Dave Jones said: “We all still feel the loss of our friend and colleague Carol, who was a valued member of our policing family. Carol embodied the values of the policing service. She carried out her job and served her community with commitment, integrity and enthusiasm and was a credit to the force.

“I’d like to thank the officers involved in the investigation for all their hard work and determination in ensuring that justice was served to Carol and her family.”