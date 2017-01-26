Harrogate man and woman charged with intent to supply Class A drugs

A man and woman from Harrogate have been arrested on suspicion of possessing classing A drugs with intent to supply.

The man and woman, both in their 30s, were arrested when police stopped their vehicle on the A658 in Harrogate on Tuesday (January 24).

Police subsequently searched a property in the town and both the man and woman were charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

They were remanded in custody and were due to appear in front of Harrogate magistrates today (26 January 2017).