Harrogate Magistrates Court weekly round-up

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 30:

Jonathan Charles Cumbers, 31, of 25 Ripley Road, Scotton Moor, Scotton, was fined £400 for driving while under the influence of alcohol at Pennypot Lane, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by three months on completion of an approved course.

Charlene Marie Hale, 36, of 45 Spindle Close, Bradford, was given a 10-week community order and made subject to a curfew for stealing clothes worth £161 from Next in Knaresborough, jointly with other people. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Sarah Jane Simpson, 44, of 154 Sticker Lane, Bradford, was given a one-year community order for stealing clothes worth £161 from Next in Knaresborough, jointly with other people. She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. A previous community order given for two convictions for theft was revoked.

Mareks Kurago, 33, of 36 Bedern Bank, Ripon, was given an 18-week prison sentence suspended for two years for driving on the B6265 in Ripon while disqualified, and for making false representations in order to obtain insurance. He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for two years. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Leslie Francis Smith, 30, of no fixed address, was given a six-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in Oxford Street, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

Tom Francis Stokes, 18, of 14 Ballyarneit Park, Londonderry, was given a 12-month community order for theft and two counts of fraud. He stole three Finding Dory toys and two Tiny Treasures Newborn toys, worth a total of £169.95, from Argos at St James Retail Park, Knaresborough. The following day, he made false representations in order to exchange the stolen items for three gift vouchers, then used gift vouchers worth £136.97 towards the value of a sim-free mobile phone worth £549.95. He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 25:

Debra Anne Allan-Ayre, 49, of 33 Market Hill, Boroughbridge, was given a 12-month community order for pursuing a course of conduct amounting to harassment, including use of offensive, racially motivated language. She was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £60 and costs of £200. She was also made subject to a restraining order preventing her from contacting the victim.

Brian Stanley Gregory, 33, of 7-8 Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a one-month prison sentence for assaulting a woman in Oxford Street, Harrogate, by beating her. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115. A consecutive one-month sentence was imposed for breaching a restraining order, and a further two months for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence. No separate penalty was imposed for possession of cannabis, but magistrates ordered that the drug be forfeited and destroyed.

Edward McGhee, 38, of Flat 1, Westcliffe Grove, Harrogate, was fined £250 for being drunk and disorderly in The Ginnel. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Andrew Michael Keogh, 28, of 7 Bower Street, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in the accident and emergency department of Harrogate District Hospital, while subject to a conditional discharge for theft. The community order was also applied for stealing three packs of meat worth £18.40 from Marks and Spencer in Cambridge Street and for possession of a rounders bat in Station Parade. Magistrates imposed a three-month curfew, and ordered him to have treatment for drug dependency and pay costs of £45. They ordered that the rounders bat be forfeited and destroyed.

The following was dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on August 24:

John Areias, 47, of 20 Regent Terrace, Harorgate, was given a 12-month community order for driving while disqualified and while under the influence of alcohol on Valley Mount. He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and take part in a drink impaired drivers course, and was disqualified from driving for three years. Magistrates imposed a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance. For failing to surrender to custody, he was ordered to be detained at Harrogate Magistrates Court until the court rose.