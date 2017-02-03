Harrogate Magistrates Court: Latest decisions

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on January 24:

Lauren Jade Brent, 27, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting a woman by beating her at the Viper Lounge in Parliament Street. She was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and to pay compensation of £200 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Maree Louise Hernaman, 52, of Forest Lane, Alne, was fined £547 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Wetherby Road, Harrogate. She was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £54, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Eugeniu Argint, 27, of East Parade, Harrogate, was fined £256 for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, to be reduced by 12 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Gary William Bowes, 27, of Woodfield Road, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out a further seven hours of unpaid work after failing to comply with a previous community order, bringing the total requirement to 87 hours.

Sam Braithwaite, 23, of Farfield Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £300 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 15 months, to be reduced by 15 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Niculae Marius Chelaru, 28, of Bramham Drive, Harrogate, was fined £290 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Harrogate Road, Ripon. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 13 months, to be reduced by 13 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Stephen Dyer, 30, of Queens Road, Knaresborough, was fined £265 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 330 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months, to be reduced by 22 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Christopher James Earle, 41, of Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £440 for stealing a bottle of whiskey from Morrisons at Plumpton Park. He must pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £85.

Reece Elliott Morley, 19, of Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assault by beating, and causing £200 of damage to a front door. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Darren Plant, 36, of Station Square, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for stealing goods from the One Stop Shop in Knaresborough Road and failing to surrender to custody, while subject to a previous conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly. He was ordered to pay compensation of £5, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Ian Edwin Towers, 36, of Whitcliffe Crescent, Ripon, was given a 12-month community order for fraud for withdrawing £1,360 in cash from a woman’s bank account. He was ordered to complete six months’ treatment for drug dependency and to pay compensation of £1,360.

The following were dealt with at on January 19:

Daniel Andrew Tennant, 32, of Holmefield Road, Ripon, was given a one-year conditional discharge for damaging a door and frame in a property in Holmefield Road. He was ordered to pay compensation of £197.82, a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Katie Laura Bradley, 36, of Thistle Hill, Knaresborough, was given a 14-day prison sentence for assaulting a woman by beating her, and failing to surrender to custody. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Martin John Prideaux, 45, of Bilton Lane, Harrogate, was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for one year for assaulting a man and causing him actual bodily harm. He was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £1,800.

Deborah Lesley Williams, 40, of Skipton Road, Harrogate, was given a four-week curfew and community order for stealing meat products worth £48.85 from the Co-op in King Edward’s Drive, and failing to surrender to custody. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

The following were dealt with on January 18:

Razvan Ioan Buium, 33, of Cippenham Lane, Slough, was given a 12-month community order for three counts of fraud by using another person’s bank card to make a payment of £23.28 and twice withdraw £200 in cash from an ATM in Harrogate. He was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work and to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £500.

Mark Spencer, 28, of Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham, was fined £120 for carrying a skeleton key for use in the theft of a motor vehicle in Hookstone Wood Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.