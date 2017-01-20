Group of men break into Harrogate primary school shed and vandalise playground

A group of men vandalised a Harrogate school playground after breaking into a shed on the property.

The group of men broke into the shed at Grove Road Primary School before throwing powder paint around the playground.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information about the burglary.

Officers are conducting enquiries and have requested the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances and the identification of the people involved.

Anyone who witnessed anything or who has information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1001 Thomas Lister or email thomas.lister@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170004418