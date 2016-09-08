Former Ripon independent school housemaster appears in court over child sex offences

A former deputy headteacher at Ripon Cathedral Choir School has appeared in court charged with seven counts of indecently assaulting two boys.

Ian David Charles Atkinson, of Staveley, arrived at Harrogate Magistrates Court with his brother on Thursday, September 8.

The two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14, and one count of a boy under 16, were said to have taken place in Ripon between 2001 and 2002.

The 57-year-old was also formerly a housemaster at St Neot's preparatory school in Eversley, Hampshire.

He was also charged with four counts of indecently assaulting a boy. Three of these were said to have taken place in Eversley between 1992 and 1993 and one between 1993 and 1994.

During the five-minute hearing, his solicitor Susannah Proctor indicated to the Chair that Mr Atkinson would not be issuing a plea.

Magistrate Chair, Chris Harrison, sent the case to York Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on October 7. Mr Atkinson was granted conditional bale.