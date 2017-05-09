Fears over anti-social behaviour in Ripon

Victims of anti-social behaviour in Ripon have told the Gazette this week that they won’t allow offenders to rule by interrogation.

City residents are standing together to help Ripon Police with their crackdown, after a number of cars have been targeted with stone throwing and other criminal behaviour over recent months.

Police have identified a number of young people suspected of being involved.

Ripon taxi driver Richard Fieldman has urged residents to be vigilant, after his taxi was pelted with stones in the early hours of Saturday morning while driving customers over Bondgate Green bridge to Nidd village.

Mr Fieldman said: “It was very frightening for them and they didn’t know what was going on. We just heard a loud bang. People must report all of the incidents, this could cause a serious accident.

“Bondgate is becoming a no-go area, the same thing happened to my colleague in the area. We can’t let these people interrogate and dictate our lives, something must be done about it. When I go over the bridge and around that area now, I keep my eyes peeled.

“We can’t let the minority who are doing this intimidate us. What if I had elderly customers at the time? It’s frightening for anyone, but you can imagine how frightening it would be for them too.”

Colleague Freddy Bainbridge said: “They just think they can do whatever they want, but they can’t just go around doing this. It has to stop.”

Ripon Police Beat Manager PC Matt Scott, said: “Over recent months North Yorkshire Police have received reports of Anti-Social Behaviour involving young people in Ripon. Some instances have involved the throwing of stones at moving vehicles and other criminal behaviour.

“Police are continuing to investigate reports and have identified some of the young people who are suspected of being involved and are taking appropriate action.

“Anyone throwing stones is committing an offence. This type of behaviour is unacceptable and Ripon Police would urge anyone witnessing such behaviour to contact them on 999 or 101 depending on the nature of the situation, giving the location and description of those involved.”

Ripon Police Sgt Andrew Tiffany, said: “This is unacceptable behaviour and we are taking it very seriously. We have identified a number of the youths involved in these incidents and positive action is being taken against them.

“We are conducting targeted patrols in the affected areas to deter new offences and welcome any information that the community can provide in relation to these issues.”