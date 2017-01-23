Drunk driver attempted to flee after high-speed crash on A59 at Menwith Hill

A 23-year-old drunk driver who attempted to flee the scene after crashing his van on the A59 at Menwith Hill has been arrested.

Police were called at around 8.45pm last night (Sunday, January 22) to reports of a serious crash at the cross roads of the A59 and the B6451 at Menwith Hill.

The 23-year-old Harrogate man crashed his white Mercedes Sprinter van into two cars on the road; an Isuzu D-Max and a silver Toyota Corolla.

Despite attempting to flee the scene, police arrested the man for failing to stop, failing to report an accident and driving whilst disqualified.

The man was also driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and currently remains in police custody.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash, with one taken to Leeds General Infirmary and the other to Harrogate Hospital.

The B6451 was closed to allow Police to deal with the scene and was reopened at 11.15pm. Reference is NYP-22012017-0421