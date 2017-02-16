Court: Latest decisions from Harrogate Magistrates Court

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on January 31:

Michael Andrew Hawkswell, 40, of Haldgarth, Nunwick, Ripon, was given a three-month prison sentence for transporting a sheep and a number of chickens in a Toyota Hilux after being disqualified under the Animal Welfare Act. He was given a consecutive three-month sentence for transporting one box containing eight chickens and a duck, and a second box containing one bantam chicken and five silver cross chickens, without water or air holes. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

John Starr, 56, of Poplar Grove, Harrogate, was given a six-month community order and two-month curfew for failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting his entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Jordan Taylor, 34, of Newton Kyme, Tadcaster, was given a 12-month community order and a three-month curfew for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and for driving while disqualified. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without insurance.

Julius Urbonas, 31, of Hollins Close, Hampsthwaite, was fined £230 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Skipton Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months, to be reduced by 20 weeks on completion of an approved course.

David Anthony Haywood, 37, of Wetherby Road, Knaresborough, was fined £120 for riding a motorbike without insurance on the A64 at Sherburn. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and six points were added to his licence. No separate penalty was imposed for riding a motorcycle without a licence.

Frederick Anthony Calvert, 20, of Sandhutton Lane, Carlton Miniott, was fined £200 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Swan Road, Harrogate. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £330 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months, to be reduced by 14 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Robert Derek Carr, 24, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, was fined £230 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Westmoreland Street. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of an approved course. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without a valid test certificate.

Graham Martin Fenwick, 43, of Fairfield, Thirsk, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of cocaine at junction 46 of the A1M. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Adam Robert Grange, 30, of Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £300 for driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months, to be reduced by 17 weeks on completion of an approved course.

Jayde Katheryn Shaw, 24, of no fixed address, was given a six-month conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly in Bower Street, Harrogate. She was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £30.

Samuel Porter, 34, of Leyland Road, Harrogate, was fined £120 for driving while under the influence of alcohol on Parliament Street. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months, to be reduced by 18 weeks on completion of an approved course.

The following were dealt with at Harrogate Magistrates Court on January 27:

Cameron James Willis, 25, of Bede Close, Escomb, was fined £333 for driving a large goods vehicle on the B6161 in Killinghall when the gross laden weight exceeded the maximum 7.5 tonnes permitted. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £33 and costs of £142.75.