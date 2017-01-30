Child allegedly slapped across the face by man in Knaresborough car park

A child was left upset and scared when a man allegedly slapped him across the face in a Knaresborough car park on Thursday.

It's believed that the man assaulted the child in the car park of St James Retail Park, near to Next, on Thursday, January 26 at around 5.15pm.

The man is described as white, aged mid to late 30s, large build, and approx. 5ft 9ins tall. He had a stubbly beard and was wearing a beanie hat.

The child, who is approximately nine-years-old with mousy brown hair and who was wearing a school uniform, was said to have been upset and scared at the time.

Police are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help us to identify the man and the boy and to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alex Langley or email Alex.Langley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170015237.