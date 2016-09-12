CCTV images released over Prince of Wales Mansions burglary

Police have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to in connection with suspected fraudulent use of stolen credit and debit cards.

A number of valuables including credit and debit cards were stolen during a break-in at an apartment in the Prince of Wales Mansions.

CCTV images released (s)

The cards were then used in the Seacroft and Harehills areas of Leeds.

The burglary took place between June 13 and July 1 and police have now released the CCTV images of two men and two women they would like to speak to.

Officers believe they may have important information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the people should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Hayley Goodlad or Harrogate Police.

CCTV images released (s)

Quote reference number 12160115989.

CCTV images released (s)