CCTV images released following theft of elderly lady's purse in Ripon

A CCTV image has been released following the theft of an elderly woman's purse in Ripon's Aldi store

Police are appealing for information about the theft from the lady's handbag, which happened at 10:50am on March 20. The purse contained sentimental items and cash, and police want to speak to the man in the image in connection with the theft.

Anyone with information should dial 101, press two and ask to speak to PC 429 Lana Beardsley, or email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. .

Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170046917.