CCTV image released following Ripon supermarket theft

A CCTV image has been released following the theft of electrical items from Ripon's Sainsbury's supermarket.

At 2:40pm on May 7 a man entered the store and left with a number of items.

Police would like to speak to the main pictured in the CCTV still as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Lana Beardsley.

You can also email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12170079598.