Boroughbridge man pleads not guilty to fatal Station Parade crash

A Boroughbridge man has pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous during a crash on Station Parade in October last year.

Peter Stockell, of Kennilworth Drive, Langthorpe, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court accused of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The crash happened at around 1.40pm, on Wednesday, October 21, when 83-year-old Brian Dell was crossing from Cheltenham Parade to Harrogate Bus Station.

A car travelling from Lower Station Parade hit Mr Dell who suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary. He died on November 4 as a result of his injuries.

Mr Stockell pleaded not guilty to the charge and Magistrate Chair Chris Harrison set a date of February 1 and 2 for the trial at Harrogate Magistrates Court.