Cricketer teams up with festival

Clifford Champion Beer Festival (CCBF) have teamed up with local sporting hero, England and Yorkshire Cricketer Ryan Sidebottom.

As this will be Ryan’s final season in first class cricket, Elland Brewery have been commissioned to supply a special beer to celebrate Ryan’s sporting achievements, named Last Over.

Chris Allen, of CBBF said: “Ryan has been a big supporter of our festival and it’s good to have him involved.

“In previous years he’s even brought his Dad, Arnie, with him to the festival. It’s not often you see two England and Yorkshire cricketers together at an event in a small village like Clifford!”

Ryan said: “I’m really pleased to be connected with Clifford Beer Festival, it’s a fantastic charity raising money for local causes.”

Elland Brewery have been connected with the festival since it started in 2011 and have sponsored the distinctive souvenir festival glasses bearing the brewery and festival logos.

Mike Hiscock, Director of Elland Brewery said: “Elland Brewery are thrilled to be supporting Clifford Beer Festival and local lad Ryan Sidebottom in his testimonial year.

“It’s great to be associated with Clifford Beer Festival once again. They have a long standing reputation for hosting very professional events and providing quality beers, including our multiple Supreme Champion Winning Elland 1872 Porter.”

CCBF prides itself on presenting quality and championship winning ales. For the first time all 30 cask ales will be dispensed through hand pumps with sparklers on and all the beers will be cooled to the correct temperature by a professional quality system.

Richard Coldwell of CCBF said: “We think we will be the first charity beer festival round here to have that many beers all pulled through a sparkler by hand pump.

“Previous experience tells us that local drinkers don’t like flat beer drawn directly from the cask so we’ve teamed up with a professional cellar services company (Mike Elliot Beer Festival Services) to give our customers the sort of pint they get in their local pub - there’ll be no flat pints here and everything will be properly cooled.”

Proceeds are shared between Clifford AFC (Open age, Junior & Girls Football) and Clifford Village Hall.