Cricket stars bowled over by charity car raffle launch

Yorkshire cricket stars have join forces with Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People to drive up support for its 30th anniversary car raffle.

Martin House ambassador Ryan Sidebottom was joined by his teammates Jonny Bairstow and Jack Brooks to launch the raffle, which has so far raised more than £220,000 for the Boston Spa-based hospice.

It is hoped this year’s raffle – now in its seventh year – will bring the total to £260,000 in Martin House’s 30th anniversary, which is celebrated in August.

The top prize is a brand new Citroen C1, which comes with three years’ warranty and is zero-rated for car tax. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of longstanding supporters Evans Halshaw Citroen, of Whitehall Road, Leeds, and leading confectionery firm HARIBO, almost all of the funds raised through ticket sales go towards supporting Martin House families.

John Haigh, corporate fundraiser at Martin House, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to win a car for just a pound. But this also gives you the chance to support the amazing work we do, helping to provide care and support to a family, whether that’s at our hospice or in their own home.

“We are delighted to have the support once again of HARIBO and Evans Halshaw Citroen, whose generous sponsorship has ensured the car raffle’s success for the past seven years. We’re hoping our anniversary raffle will be the most successful yet.”

As well as the car, other prizes in the raffle are a selection of 30 bottles of champagnes, a VIP box to see the Legends Live Tour 2017 at the First Direct Arena, Leeds, and £500 of John Lewis vouchers.

Peter Dean, Evans Halshaw Citroen Leeds, dealer principal, said: “We’re thrilled with the continued success of the car raffle, and hope we hit the £260,000 target.”

Raffle tickets from www.martinhouse.org.uk or charity shops or phone 01937 844569. Closing date July 17.