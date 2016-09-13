Coronation Street star at Harrogate Theatre

Harrogate Theatre’s wonderful ‘Dramatic Start’ ticket offer for true theatre fans clicks into a higher gear shortly with the stage debut of a star of Coronation Street.

The new season of comedies and stage plays was launched earlier this week with John Godber’s brand new comedy The Debt Collectors.

Presented by Reform Theatre Company and Harrogate Theatre in association with Middlesborough Theatre, the show continues to Saturday.

In future weeks audiences can look forward to Icarus Theatre Collective’s presentation of The Trials of Galileo, Townsend Productions’ Spanish Civil War-inspired Dare Devil Rides To Jarama, Terence Rattigan’s French Without Tears, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the Jane Austen-inspired Mr Darcy Loses The Plot and more.

A touch of glamour arrives at Harrogate Theatre next week in the shape of actress Brooke Vincent of ITV soap opera Coronation Street fame.

Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, in the long-running soap opera, will play a young, pregnant mum in her stage debut alongside Ruth Madoc (Hi De Hi) in the early 60s music-themed drama Be My Baby.

Running at Harrogate Theatre from September 20-24, it’s a big move for the the Weatherfield favourite and the actress is taking a break from the ITV soap to appear in Harrogate as part of a touring show for eight whole weeks.

Set in 1964, Be My Baby will see Brooke, 24, playing 19-year-old Mary Adams who is sent away to a mother and baby convent to give birth to her illegitimate child shame free, with only a record player for company.

Set against the backdrop of iconic girl groups and vocalists like The Ronettes, The Shangri-Las and Dusty Springfield, Mary - along with fellow residents Queenie, Dolores and Norma - must come to terms with their pregnancies, their lives and the fact they may never see their children again.

Tickets are available on 01423 502116 and at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk