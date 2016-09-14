Corina takes the chop in fight against cancer

Corina Davidson, a senior carer at Wetherby Manor care home in Wetherby, has taken extreme measures to raise much needed cash for Cancer Research.

She had her long hair chopped to a short crop to support the charity, a cause close to her heart.

Corina said: “My sister-in-law died of cancer, aged 31, and several close friends have been affected too.

“We’ve really got to beat this, and much more research is needed.

“My colleagues, family and friends as well as Wetherby Manor residents and their families gave me loads of support and I’d like to say a special thank you to all of them for their generosity. We have raised £500 in total which is absolutely fantastic.”

Corina has also donated her hair to children’s charity Little Princess, which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Judith Scurr, manager at Wetherby Manor, who cut Corina’s hair at the recent Wetherby Manor Summer Fayre, said: “Once Corina bravely decided to do this for such great causes everyone got behind her.”

Corina is pictured with Judith Scurr and Paula Caliskan, manager and deputy manager at Wetherby Manor.