Conservative MEP takes the title Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate

Former Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Phil Willis became Baron Willis of Knaresborough on entering the House of Lord but now an MEP has gone one better. . .

Yorkshire Conservative MEP Timothy Kirkhope is to take the title Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate, having been nominated for a peerage in former Prime Minister David Cameron's resignation honours list.

The long-serving MEP from Knaresborough has had his official title confirmed by the Queen and described receiving the peerage as "a huge honour."

The former Newcastle solicitor moved to Yorkshire in 1987 to succeed Sir Keith Joseph as MP in Leeds North East where he served as a Government Whip and Immigration Minister until l997.

He was elected to the European Parliament for Yorkshire and the Humber in 1999 and has represented the region ever since, holding the posts of Conservative leader and the group’s spokesman for Justice Affairs.

Lord Kirkhope said: "It is a huge honour to be awarded the opportunity to serve in Her Majesty’s Government in the House of Lords. After over 25 years of public service, first as an MP and Minister in the House of Commons before representing my home region as an MEP in Europe, I am humbled to be entering the House of Lords and looking forward to continuing to champion Yorkshire as I have always strived to do."

Lord Kirkhope has supported the Harrogate International Festival, Opera North, and enjoys flying (he holds a private pilot’s licence), tennis, golf, and swimming. He also supports the classic car movement.