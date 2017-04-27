Congratulations to all of our London Marathon stars!

Donations are continuing to pour in for our district’s inspirational London Marathon runners, who have already raised staggeringly impressive sums for their chosen charities.

Among the runners was Paul Berwin, founder of Harrogate and Leeds law firm Berwins, who has raised £5,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice and the Leeds Jewish Welfare Board.

Paul Cording.

Paul took part in the very first London Marathon back in 1981.

Paul said: “Things have changed a little since then, but it’s fantastic to see the event go from strength to strength, meaning that over a million runners have been able to take on the challenge and raise a phenomenal amount for various charities and good causes.”

Donate to Paul’s page at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulBerwinLondon2017

Jérémie Maillard, who works at Belzona, ran for Alzheimer’s Research UK dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and completed the course in 3 hours 3 minutes.

To add to Jeremie’s fundraising total, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/jeremiemaillard

The Mayor of Ripon’s son, Dr Alastair Morgan, completed the Marathon in 4 hours 29 minutes, raising money for the local Parkinson’s Support Group and Middle of the Road for stroke victims.

Paul Berwin.

To add to Alastair’s impressive total, which is still being counted, go to: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/alastair-morgan

Roads Policing Sergeant for North Yorkshire Police, Paul Cording, thanked everybody who helped him raised £4,500 for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

He said: “There’s lots of people with their own personal reasons for running and you see some of the messages on people’s shirts.

“When I was struggling a bit with my legs I remember seeing the back of this shirt and someone was running for a little girl who was born asleep and you just think everyone has their own story, and that really got me back into it.”

Donate to Sgt Cording’s JustGiving page at: justgiving.com/fundraising/OscarRomeo1268