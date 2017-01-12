Community drop-ins signpost support

The next in a series of community drop-in sessions signposting information and services for Ripon residents starts tomorrow, January 13, 10am-11:30am at Ripon Library.

Working through the My Neighbourhood Project, organisations on hand to answer any questions include: Harrogate Borough Council’s family benefits team; North Yorkshire Police; North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service; White Rose Credit Union; North Yorkshire Adult Learning, and North Yorkshire Horizons.

The event will provide the opportunity for residents to drop in for a chat, have questions answered, and receive support and advice on any issues they may want to raise - rather than having to organise an appointment with a specific organisation.

The surgeries are being held at Ripon Library monthly, on Fridays: February 10, March 10, April 21, May 12, and June 16, all running from 10am to 11:30am except the June session, which will be 10am to 1pm, with a focus on volunteering opportunities in the community.

Councillor Mike Chambers, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities, said: “These drop-in events have been running for a number of years and have proven to be extremely popular with residents.

"They are a great way for organisations to engage with the community, and they provide a relaxed, informal environment in which residents can have their queries answered and get information on a variety of topics.”