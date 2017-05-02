Comedy club gears up for second show

Following a sold out first show at their new venue, the Manhattan Club on Beech Avenue, the nationally acclaimed Sitting Room Comedy Club is now gearing up for its May edition.

Promoter and Harrogate-based comedian, Tom Taylor, said It was a great opening show at the new venue.

“What an amazing room for comedy and it was fantastic to see it so full.

“How to follow that up? Well, this month we’ve got two of the circuit’s very best headliners and Sitting Room favourites, a Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year winner and a Chortle Best Compère nominee.

“The second anything always seems to be a tough one, like the tricky second album, or the second show but this line-up destroys that myth.

“It is a Live at the Apollo quality show, on your doorstep, in an amazing performance space and all for just a tenner.”

The second Sitting Room show at the Manhattan Club on Wednesday, May 10 is headlined by Alun Cochrane with strong support from Alistair Barrie, Kate Lucas and Dan Nightingale.

With an artistic flair for language and a fantastic ability to blend friendly story-telling, sharp one liners and off the cuff wit, Alun Cochrane is regarded as one of the country’s finest headline acts.

His TV credits include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Have I Got News for You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Mock the Week, Dave’s One Night Stand, Room 101 and many more.

Tom added: “Alun is one of my all time favourite acts. It was watching him that inspired me to get involved with stand-up so I’m always delighted when he perform at Sitting Room.”

Opening the show is another of the UK’s best headliners, Comedy Store regular and Sitting Room favourite, Alistair Barrie.

The award-winning musical comedian Kate Lucas, known for her sharp wit and dark songs, takes this month’s middle spot and Dan Nightingale completes the line-up as MC.

Tickets for the Wednesday, May 10 show at the Manhattan Club, Harrogate at 8pm are priced at £10 in advance and are available from www.sittingroomcomedy.com, Tourist Information or the Manhattan Club.