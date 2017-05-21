Club nets £650 for charity

North Stainley Cricket Club presented a cheque for £650 to Vision Support Harrogate District ahead of the club’s opening match of the season.

The cheque was received by Robert Horner, partner at Lithgow Perkins, Harrogate – the club’s main sponsor.

Last year the club hosted a charity cricket match against Lithgow Perkins and launched its first charity raffle.

North Stainley appointed Robert’s son Joseph as captain for this game.

Family rivalry fuelled the match with North Stainley narrowly emerging victors.

A barbecue followed the game which was watched by over a 100 family and friends of the players and employees from Lithgow Perkins.

Club secretary Julie Puttock said: “The event was a huge success, we had a great game of cricket and raised lots of money for charity.

“I want to thank all the Ripon businesses that gave so many fantastic prizes for the raffle. We hope to make this an annual event.”

The club has cricket teams entered for all ages including seniors and a growing number of girls teams.

If you are interested in playing cricket contact Julie@puttockfamily.co.uk to find out more information.